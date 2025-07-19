Popular off-road vehicles can be fun but, “Come with serious risks”, Georgia Dept of Public Safety

GEORGIA — For many, an off-road vehicle is a way to get outside and enjoy the warm summer weather.

Be it a multipurpose, off-highway vehicle, an all-terrain vehicle, a low-speed vehicle or a golf cart, there are several different ways to get around and have a good time.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety wants those enjoying their outdoor rides to remember that they need to be careful.

From January 1, through June 20 of this year, the department says 14 people have died in 42 separate crashes with 114 people injured statewide.

Investigators said that of the 14 deaths, 8 were from multipurpose vehicles and 6 were from ATV’s.

“These vehicles can be fun and useful on trails, private land, and designated county roads. But they come with serious risks—especially when not operated safely,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

In December of 2023, the state put in place a voluntary registration system for multipurpose vehicles, allowing them to be used on county roads. Registered vehicles are required to have features intended for utility use only.

Unregistered multipurpose vehicles are supposed to be restricted to off-road use only according to state rules.

