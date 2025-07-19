Major police presence at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are currently investigating a Saturday morning incident at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln is at the Haven on Peachwood apartments on Peachwood Circle just off Interstate 85 where several police units have gathered.
This is a developing story.
It’s unclear what led up to the heavy presence, but a Channel 2 Action News viewer who lives at the complex reported hearing four or five gunshots before police arrived.
Police have not confirmed what they are investigating.
