3 teens charged after deadly shootout in Carrollton neighborhood

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Three teens are facing murder charges after a shooting in Carrollton Friday afternoon.

Carrollton police said they responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Magnolia Street around noon.

When they arrived, witnesses told officers there was a shootout between Tyrone Boykin, 46, of Carrollton and other males on the road.

Police said Boykin was found lying in the yard with an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to Tanner Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Friday afternoon, police arrested the following three suspects, each charged with one count of murder:

Kimauri Farmer, 18, of Carrollton

Joshua Davis, Jr, 17, of Bowdon

Juvenile, 15, of Bowdon

They were booked into the Carroll County Jail. The investigation is ongoing. Tipsters can call the CPD with information and remain anonymous.

