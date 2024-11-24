Police searching for GA woman caught on camera running over boyfriend with SUV

ALBANY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are seeking the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman wanted for aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Oct. 26 and was all caught on camera, according to Albany police.

According to police, Keshundra Latese Jones, 36, used an SUV to run over her boyfriend. She also hit a fence at a local motel, authorities said.

Her last known address was in the 1300 block of E. Society Ave.

Jones is wanted for aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-8477 or the Albany Police Department at 229-302-0756.

©2024 Cox Media Group