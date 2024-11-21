Police searching for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for murder in southeast GA

DOUGLAS, Ga. — Police in southeast Georgia are looking to track down two murder suspects they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday morning, Douglas Georgia police announced the search is on for Tazarion Nyquavious Strozier and Jamal Paulk.

The pair is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Nov. 14 in the 1100 block of South Madison Avenue. According to police, the shooting claimed the life of Leroy Javon Mason III.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information or the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 912-384-7675.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 912-260-3600.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group