Police searching for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for murder in southeast GA

DOUGLAS, Ga. — Police in southeast Georgia are looking to track down two murder suspects they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
On Thursday morning, Douglas Georgia police announced the search is on for Tazarion Nyquavious Strozier and Jamal Paulk.
The pair is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Nov. 14 in the 1100 block of South Madison Avenue. According to police, the shooting claimed the life of Leroy Javon Mason III.
Anyone with information or the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 912-384-7675.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 912-260-3600.
