Man seriously hurt after being stabbed at Cobb County gas station

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have detained a woman who they say stabbed a man at a gas station in Cobb County.

Officers were called to the QuikTrip on Woodstock Road around 9:00 a.m. where they found a man who had been stabbed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that the man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

By the time police arrived, the suspect had already left the gas station.

TRENDING STORIES:

Roswell police officers later found and detained her. Her identity has also not been released.

Police did not comment on what led up to the stabbing, but Regan learned that the man and woman did not know one another.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group