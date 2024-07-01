Person seriously injured after crashing into deer on north GA highway

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — One person was seriously injured when a deer crashed into a vehicle driving in north Georgia.

Just after noon on Saturday, 911 dispatchers received a call reporting a deer colliding with a vehicle.

During the crash, the deer entered the passenger compartment of the vehicle, seriously injuring the passenger.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Because of bad weather, Habersham County-based Air Life Georgia was unable to fly, so the medical flight crew joined other medical personnel on Georgia Highway 365 in Baldwin to provide care for the patient as they drove to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Thieves steal from fireworks stand in Douglas County benefitting veterans Douglasville Police are looking for thieves who targeted a firework stand that benefits local veterans.

©2024 Cox Media Group