Over $2.5M in new federal funding for infrastructure upgrades at GA airports announced

GEORGIA — More than $2.5 million in new federal funding for infrastructure upgrades at Georgia airports was announced this week.

U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) announced the grants on Thursday that were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Infrastructure Grants program and made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The combined awards will go towards parking lot construction, runway infrastructure upgrades, and more.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is responsible for distributing the money.

Macon’s airport will receive $1 million for runway repairs and upgrades and to improve safety.

Cairo’s airport will receive $110,000 for construction of a parking lot.

The airports in Toccoa and Dublin will receive $448,000 each for runway upgrades and lighting installation.

Reidsville’s airport will get $113,000 for planning for airport updates.

And the airport in Sylvania, Georgia will receive $448,000 for runway repairs and upgrades.

