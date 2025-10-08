‘Miraculously unharmed’: Car catches fire after driver speeds over 100 mph

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia driver is lucky to be alive after his car became engulfed in flames while driving recklessly, authorities say.

What Muscogee County officials deemed a “formerly beautiful” Corvette turned into ashes after deputies said the driver was speeding.

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office released photos of the scene, where the car was engulfed in flames.

The driver, identified as Clifford George Castillo, and the passenger were both arrested.

“Miraculously unharmed,” Muscogee County Sheriff Grey Countryman said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that this was not a pursuit or high-speed chase.

“We advise everyone to not drive recklessly at speeds over 100 mph or you could end up like this formerly beautiful Corvette,” said Countryman.

The sheriff reminds everyone to slow down.

As for Castillo, he faces a laundry list of charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, reckless driving, criminal damage to property, aggressive driving, too fast for conditions, hit and run, no proof of insurance, and operating without lights.

He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. The passenger was not identified.

