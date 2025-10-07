Reparations could soon be offered in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has launched a reparations program aimed at addressing economic, educational, health and social disparities.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln learned instead of offering direct financial payments, the program focuses on offering resources to descendants of those who were historically set back.

The program involves the appointment of a new commission, known as the Atlanta Reparations Study Commission, which will explore unconventional approaches to reparations.

This commission will study potential beneficiaries and methods over the next three years. It will be led by Dr. Shila Flemming and including scholars from metro Atlanta universities.

“When people say reparations and think about getting a check, municipalities in Georgia, even local counties, can’t do that,” said Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond. “We want people to know this is going to be based on serious scholarly research.”

The commission will consider the impacts of historical events, such as the displacement caused by the construction of I-85 in the 1950s, which affected both African American and Jewish families in areas like Sweet Auburn and Summerhill.

Potential forms of reparations being considered include down payment assistance or rental support for those displaced, as well as job training and educational opportunities through existing grants and partnerships.

“There will never be a way they can repay us though, never, ever,” said resident Anthony Gaston.

The commission is expected to deliver a preliminary plan by the end of the year, with the next meeting scheduled for later this month.

