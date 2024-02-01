Minor driver trapped in truck during near head-on crash in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — One person was hospitalized after a near head-on crash Thursday morning in Habersham County.

According to a spokesperson for Habersham County, the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer was stopped at the stop sign at the end of Copperhead Road and looked left to turn, but did not see a Toyota Tacoma pickup heading towards them on Duncan Bridge Road at about 8 a.m.

When the Trailblazer pulled out into the path of the Tacoma, the two collided headlight to headlight, causing the Tacoma to overturn and land on its side in a ditch.

Sunlight is believed to be a factor in the cause of the crash.

Habersham County Emergency Services had to cut the top off of the truck to remove the injured driver, who is a minor and took them to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

The driver of the Trailblazer was not injured and was cited for failure to yield after stopping.

The wreck and cleanup of debris kept the road shut down in both directions for an hour.

