Man ditches ankle monitor, runs away from north GA home after assaulting officer, deputies say

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man accused of tampering with his ankle monitor.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said Joel Eugene Keller, 38, of Toccoa was released after being granted bond for aggravated assault on a police officer.

As part of his bond conditions, he was set up with an ankle monitor.

On around May 17, Stephens County officials said the monitoring company was notified of possible tampering with the device. When deputies went to Keller’s home on Fowlertown Road, they learned that he removed the device and left the area.

Investigators have secured warrants for escape and interference with electronic monitoring devices.

The sheriff’s office said Keller has been put into the state and national crime information center systems.

Anyone with information on Keller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at 706-886-2525 or call the confidential tip line at 706-886-7048 and leave a detailed message.

