2 Cobb officers nearly killed after Lexus plows into parked patrol car, takes off

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two police officers are recovering after an SUV hit their patrol car and kept going.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was near I-75 northbound and Delk Road, where the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday. The officers were responding to a crash and the cruiser was stopped with its lights on.

The Cobb Police Department’s real-time crime center spotted the white Lexus involved in the crash with clear damage to its front end.

What we know about the driver, LIVE on Channel 2

Memorial Day travel: Whether you’re flying or driving, here’s what you need to know





©2024 Cox Media Group