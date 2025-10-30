Man charged after teen kicks shopping cart at Georgia Walmart and dies

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department has announced that it has filed a charge against a man in the death of an 18-year-old.

Delano Middleton, 48, has been charged with murder following the death of an 18-year-old who was stabbed during an altercation at the Hwy. 80 Wilmington Island Walmart on Oct. 23, according to officials.

The Chatham County Police Department filed the murder charge against Middleton after consulting with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, officers responded to the Walmart at 5:50 PM after reports of an altercation. They found the 18-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

The investigation revealed that the incident began when the 18-year-old kicked Middleton’s shopping cart as he was exiting the store, leading to a confrontation, the CCPD said.

The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries the following morning. His identity has not been released.

Middleton was arrested and is set to be taken to the Chatham County Detention Center. The Chatham County Police Department has stated that it will not provide further comments on the case now that it is in the court system.

