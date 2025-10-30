Metro Atlanta ex-mayor indicted for false statements, documents for election run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The former mayor of Stonecrest, Jason Lary, was indicted Tuesday on charges related to filing false documents with the county to run for Stonecrest City Council.

DeKalb County DA Sherry Boston announced his indictment on charges of making false statements, false swearing and false registration Thursday afternoon.

Lary was under federal supervision and was federally convicted for financial crimes related to stealing from COVID-19 relief programs.

In August, the former Stonecrest Mayor registered to vote and filed paperwork to run for office in Stonecrest District 5. He was later disqualified from running.

However, as part of his voter registration and candidate qualification paperwork, he said he was not a convicted felon, signing in the affirmative.

