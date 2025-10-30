Father called to son’s home, kills him, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A father has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his son at a Buckhead apartment complex.

Atlanta Police said the victim’s girlfriend called Durante Tolliver, the accused, to help break up an argument overnight at 55 Pharr Apartments.

Police identified the victim as Durante Schofield, 32.

Officers said they were speaking with the girlfriend when they heard gunfire and found the victim shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tolliver faces additional charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation remains active.

