I-85 northbound lanes shut down due to crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are closed due to a crash involving hazardous materials near Braselton.
Lanes are closed near Winder Highway.
Initially the interstate was shut down in both directions.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Representatives with the West Jackson Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that shortly after 3 p.m., southbound lanes were reopened.
Channel 2 Triple Team Traffic’s Ashley Frasca recommends using Pendergrass Rd./GA-332 as an alternate.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: At least 4 dead, including 2 children, as Debby lashes southeast
- APD off-duty officer under investigation after man shot, killed outside bar, sources say
- ‘You need to get out:’ Some areas of GA will see 15+ inches of rain, GEMA director warns
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group