I-85 northbound lanes shut down due to crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are closed due to a crash involving hazardous materials near Braselton.

Lanes are closed near Winder Highway.

Initially the interstate was shut down in both directions.

Representatives with the West Jackson Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that shortly after 3 p.m., southbound lanes were reopened.

Channel 2 Triple Team Traffic’s Ashley Frasca recommends using Pendergrass Rd./GA-332 as an alternate.

