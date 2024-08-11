Human remains found in GA last found where missing man was last seen

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — The Banks County Sheriff’s Office say they found human remains in the area where a missing man was last seen.

Deputies say on Friday, the uncovered what they believe to be human remains in a wooded area near Harden Bridge Road.

While they were searching for Charles “Eddie” Ramsey, a man reported missing by his family, officials stumbled upon the remains.

Officials say Ramsey was last seen walking towards his home on Harden Bridge Road in mid-June, 2024.

While it is unclear if the remains belong to Ramsey, BCSO deputies took the remains to the medical examiner’s office for official identification.

The circumstances and manner of death are still under investigation. At this time, foul play is not suspected.

