GSP searching for driver involved in hit-and-run in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is seeking the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to GSP, the crash happened on Georgia 31 near Interstate 75. Authorities said a victim was hit and the driver left the scene.

The vehicle is possibly a burgundy Honda passenger car, with damage to the right front bumper, hood and windshield.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim’s age and identity were not released. The victim’s condition was also not released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact TFC Sean York at 229-333-5215.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Giant ‘mystery’ snails invading Lake Lanier, DNR officials warn





©2024 Cox Media Group