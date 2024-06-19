GSP searching for driver involved in hit-and-run in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is seeking the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run.
According to GSP, the crash happened on Georgia 31 near Interstate 75. Authorities said a victim was hit and the driver left the scene.
The vehicle is possibly a burgundy Honda passenger car, with damage to the right front bumper, hood and windshield.
The victim’s age and identity were not released. The victim’s condition was also not released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact TFC Sean York at 229-333-5215.
