Georgia growers will help fellow farmers in North Carolina save Christmas

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Along Dahlonega Highway in the tiny town of Clermont in Hall County, Mason Savage surveys his tree farm.

“We play a small part in this by planting the tree in the ground,” Mason said.

Christmas trees. The family business.

“Family is the most important thing we have,” Mason said. They have 2,000 Murray Cypress, Leyland Cypress, and Carolina Sapphires.

“And you have to trust that the good Lord will water it and make it grow,” Mason said.

Christmas is coming and he will sell 600 trees. But he worries about his fellow farmers 300 miles north of here.

“Our supplier is in Ashe County, North Carolina,” Mason said.

It is one of the areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene. North Carolina is the second largest producer of Christmas trees. Fraser Firs.

“The trees from the hurricane were not hurt,” Jim Cox said.

He owns the Chestnut Hill Christmas Tree Farm. The firs may not have been damaged, but many of the mountain roads were.

“That is where the issues are. Getting in and out and trying to get the trees out,” Cox said.

Mason buys Fraser Firs from Jim and he is not going to let him down.

“Farming is a family. We will make a way to get up there and get those trees,” Mason said.

It is still Christmas, trees or not. But it is nicer to have them.

“Easter and Christmas are the most important holidays of the year. We just want everybody to buy local and support your local farmer. And come out here and make some memories,” Mason said.

Christmas tree season at Savage Farms starts the Saturday before Thanksgiving and runs through December 21.

