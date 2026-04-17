13-year-old found safe in Acworth

ACWORTH, Ga. — UPDATE: The 13-year-old has been found safe, according to Acworth police.
ORIGINA STORY:
Acworth police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who left his home after a disagreement with his parents.
He was last seen around 7:50 p.m. walking south on Robinson Street. The neighborhood is near Lake Acworth and Cauble Park.
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Police canvassed the area Friday morning in search for the 13-year-old. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where Acworth police and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources searched the lake as a precaution.
He was found safe around 11:20 a.m.
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