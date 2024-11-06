Georgia election results: 8 north GA sheriffs win reelection, 2 new sheriffs taking office

GEORGIA — Ten sheriffs’ races across north Georgia were on the ballot this Election Day. Data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office shows eight incumbents won reelection.

In Butts, Cobb, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Meriwether, Newton and Oconee counties, the current sheriffs were all reelected to office.

For Morgan and Walton counties, no incumbents were in the race for sheriff so both options for each race were new.

Here’s a breakdown of the projected winners, and the preliminary vote tallies, for each of those 10 sheriffs’ races:

Butts County: Gary Long wins reelection against James Robert Morgan , 76% to 24% (9,775 votes to 3,024 votes)

, 76% to 24% (9,775 votes to 3,024 votes) Cobb County: Craig Owens, Sr. wins reelection against David Cavender , 56% to 44% (183,717 votes to 141,751 votes)

, 56% to 44% (183,717 votes to 141,751 votes) Gwinnett County: Keybo Taylor wins reelection against Mike Baker , 58% to 42% (235,903 votes to 172,468 votes)

, 58% to 42% (235,903 votes to 172,468 votes) Hall County: Gerald Couch wins reelection against Jerry Ramos , 74% to 26% (74,144 votes to 25,568 votes)

, 74% to 26% (74,144 votes to 25,568 votes) Henry County: Reginald B. Scandrett wins reelection against John Lee Redlinger , 66% to 34% (82,739 votes to 43,471 votes)

, 66% to 34% (82,739 votes to 43,471 votes) Meriwether County: Chuck Smith wins reelection against Kenneth W. Knox , 55% to 45% (6,260 votes to 5,035 votes)

, 55% to 45% (6,260 votes to 5,035 votes) Morgan County: Tyler Hooks wins against Derrick A. Reid, Sr. , 71% to 29% (9,292 votes to 3,778 votes)

, 71% to 29% (9,292 votes to 3,778 votes) Newton County: Ezell Brown wins reelection against Justin Hipps , 59% to 41% (34,371 votes to 23,440 votes)

, 59% to 41% (34,371 votes to 23,440 votes) Oconee County: James A. Hale, Jr. wins reelection against Reginald Wade , 80% to 20% (21,760 votes to 5,419 votes)

, 80% to 20% (21,760 votes to 5,419 votes) Walton County: Keith Brooks wins against Toyin Wakil Olaoluwa, 77% to 23% (44,244 votes to 12,959 votes)

