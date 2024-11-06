Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wins reelection for another 4 years

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gets to keep that title for another four years.

Attorney Courtney Kramer announced in March that she was running against Willis on the Republican ticket, saying that Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump was a politically motivated case and a waste of resources. But she said if she became district attorney she would recuse herself from that case because she worked with two of the defendants.

Kramer worked in the White House counsel’s office during the Trump presidency and is active in GOP organizations. She’s the first Republican to run for district attorney in Fulton County since 2000.

Willis took office in January 2021 after beating her predecessor — and former boss — longtime District Attorney Paul Howard in a bitter Democratic primary fight in 2020.

She made headlines just a month into her tenure when she announced in February 2021 that she was investigating whether Trump and others broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow loss in the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Two and a half years later, after an investigation that included calling dozens of witnesses before a special grand jury, she obtained a sprawling racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 others in August 2023.

Four people have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. Trump and the remaining defendants have all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Willis, 53, said she is proud of a pre-indictment diversion program she started and a program in schools to encourage students to choose alternatives to gangs and crime, as well as reductions in homicides and the backlog of unindicted cases during her tenure. She said she would focus on creating more county resources for domestic violence victims during a second term.

