SWAINSBORO, Ga. - A Georgia city is reinstating its juvenile curfew.
The Swainsboro Police Department says the curfew, within the city limits, is effective immediately. It will remain in effect indefinitely.
WTOC-TV reports the curfew makes it illegal for any juvenile to be on or at a public street, other public places, or any commercial or non-commercial venue between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Exceptions are for those going to and from work, school, or other verifiable excused activities.
It applies to any person under the age of 17.
Violators and their parents or guardians will be subject to fines and punishment.
Police say the measure is put in place to protect the safety and welfare of the community's youth.
