Generic drug manufacturers reach multimillion dollar settlements in multistate price-fixing lawsuits

ATLANTA — The State of Georgia has joined a coalition of 50 states and territories in reaching two cooperation agreements and settlements with Heritage Pharmaceuticals and Apotex totaling $49.1 million.

The cooperation agreements and settlements resolve allegations that those two companies engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade when it comes to generic prescription drugs.

The Apotex settlement includes a $17.6 million restitution fund for consumers and the Heritage settlement includes a $3.8 million restitution fund for consumers.

If you purchased a generic prescription drug made by either Heritage or Apotex between 2010 and 2018, you may be eligible for compensation.

To see if you are eligible, call 1-866-290-0182, email info@AGGenericDrugs.com, or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

