GBI investigating human remains found in wooded area in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The GBI has been called to investigate human remains being found in a wooded area of Troup County, LaGrange Police tell Channel 2 Action News.

Just before noon on Thursday, LaGrange Police responded to Ann Bailey Way near Scholar Lane regarding construction workers finding human remains in a wooded area.

Once officials began their initial investigation, it was confirmed the remains found were human and the GBI was called to assist with the scene and its investigation.

Officials secured the remains and will send them to the crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

LaGrange Police say the investigation is active and detectives will continue to work with the GBI to identify who the remains belong to and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

©2024 Cox Media Group