GBI investigating death of Troup County Jail inmate

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate in Troup County.

Jody Wilson, 56, an inmate at Troup County Jail, died at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center on Wednesday after experiencing what the sheriff’s office calls “an altered mental status episode.”

Wilson was initially evaluated by the jail’s medical staff on Tuesday before being transferred to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for further treatment. He was admitted to the hospital, where he later passed away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wilson was in jail on charges of probation violation at the time of his death. The cause of death is currently unknown.

As part of standard procedure, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified and is conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wilson’s death.

This is the second Georgia inmate death this week, after an inmate at the DeKalb County Jail died on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group