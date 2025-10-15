8th inmate at DeKalb County Jail dies this year

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the DeKalb County Jail was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at a hospital, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Rodney Garrick, 59, was a resident of Lithonia. He was discovered unresponsive early in the morning. Medical personnel at the jail provided immediate aid until emergency services arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared deceased.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Garrick’s family,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. “While the incident appears to have been a sudden and unanticipated medical emergency, a full investigation is underway, both internally and by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

This incident marks the eighth in-custody death at the DeKalb County Jail this year. Officials said that there is no evidence of foul play in Garrick’s death.

