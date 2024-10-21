GA woman who helped prisoners escape from jail sentenced to prison

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who helped a convicted felon and others escape the Bibb County Jail has been sentenced to prison.

Janecia Green, 31, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

“Janecia Green put our entire community at risk when she chose to help Johnifer Barnwell and several other dangerous convicted felons escape from the Bibb County Jail,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “This sentencing illustrates the serious consequences facing those who help criminals evade justice.”

According to court documents, Barnwell was convicted of armed drug trafficking on Oct. 2, 2023, and was being held at the Bibb County Jail to await sentencing.

Barnwell escaped from the jail on Oct. 16, 2023, with the help of several people, including Green.

Green bought a four-pound mallet and a chisel from Home Depot on Oct. 13, 2023.

She gave those items to Christian “Twin” Williams, who smuggled them onto the Bibb County property.

The mallet and chisel were used to create an opening in the wall, and Barnwell and three other prisoners escaped.

Barnwell was captured in Augusta on Nov. 12, 2023, by the FBI and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

He was found in a house with a loaded AK-47 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber pistol, and 40 kilograms of suspected narcotics

