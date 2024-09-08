GA teacher arrested by GBI after having ‘inappropriate sexual contact’ with student

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — A Toombs County teacher was arrested last month after she reportedly had a sexual relationship with a student, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, GBI agents arrested and charged Chasity Cheyenne Knight, age 25, of Uvalda, GA, with one count of improper sexual contact by employee, agent, or foster parent.

According to the GBI, Knight had a sexual relationship with a student in January of 2024 while employed as a teacher.

The GBI became involved after they were requested by the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an investigation into possible sexual abuse by a teacher with students in the Toombs County School District.

Knight was booked into the Toombs County Detention Center. It is unclear which school in which she was employed.

It is also unclear if Knight is still in the jail or if she is out on bond.

