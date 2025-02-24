GA deputies investigating shooting death after man was found in backyard

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man after he was found in a backyard.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Ernest Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

They initially received a phone call at 7:43 p.m. through the Macon Bibb E-911 Center stating a man, identified as 41-year-old Reginald Sherard Kendrick had been shot at the location.

When deputies arrived to the home in the 1300 block of Ernest Street, they found a man unresponsive in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders arrived on scene to treat the victim, however, he died on the scene from his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

