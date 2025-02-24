GA woman charged with murder in the death of her husband

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested and charged a woman with murder after the unexplainable death of a disabled man.

GBI officials arrested 60-year-old Diane Jordan Foster of Greene County and charged her with intimidation of a disabled adult and malice murder.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the death of Joe Marvin Foster, 64, on February 13.

GBI officials learned on January 30, Joe Foster was found dead by his wife Diane Foster at their home in Greensboro.

After his body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, the autopsy showed Joe Foster suffered unexplainable injuries that led to his death.

Investigators determined Diane Foster was responsible for the unexplainable injuries and she was arrested and booked inside the Greene County Jail.

