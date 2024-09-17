GA parents say 6-year-old daughter sent home in t-shirt and underwear

NEWTON, Ga. — A southwest Georgia family is upset after their 6-year-old daughter was sent home in a t-shirt and underwear.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Avishaye Daniels told WALB that she sent her daughter, Aylah, to school fully clothed but came home only wearing a shirt, underwear, socks and shoes on Aug. 30.

After they contacted the schools, the parents told WALB they learned Aylah was in that outfit from noon until she left around 3 p.m.

“How can you look over my 6-year-old daughter in a t-shirt and panties, socks and shoes for three hours?” said Daman Bell, Aylah’s dad.

TRENDING STORIES:

Baker County Schools Principal Jeff Henderson told WALB that the whole situation was an accident.

“We’ve never had this happen before,” he said.

Police reviewed school surveillance footage to ensure nothing happened to Aylah while she didn’t have pants on.

“We do care about their concerns and the safety of our students. We learned from this. It’s a big learning experience for everyone that this took place. It was never intentional, no way shape form this would ever happen,” Henderson told WALB.

The Baker County Schools principal told WALB he’s not taking this situation lightly and ensures that it won’t happen again.

Aylah’s parents are waiting to hear from police to review the school footage.

Channel 2 Action News contacted Principal Jeff Henderson for comment, but has not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man barricades himself inside Cobb County apartment after shots fired. Now a SWAT team is on the scene.

©2024 Cox Media Group