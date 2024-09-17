21-year-old passenger allegedly fired several shots at car along I-20

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — A car was hit by gunfire after shots were fired along Interstate 20 last Friday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate a shooting that occurred on I-20 in McDuffie County.
McDuffie County deputies responded after receiving a 911 call about shots being fired from a car.
According to the GBI, Rakyus McCord, 21, of Thomson, fired multiple shots from a car he was a passenger in. Those shots hit another car that was traveling on I-20.
Fortunately, there were no injuries. McCord was arrested and booked into the McDuffie County jail.
He’s charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2145.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
