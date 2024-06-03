GA officers wrangle second alligator in less than a week

CHATHAM COUNTY,Ga. — Chatham County officers had to wrangle two alligators in just one week.

On Friday, an alligator was found in a neighborhood just outside of Savannah on Quacco Road.

Corp. Charles Powers and Ofc. Christopher Marcantel knew that wasn’t where the gator belonged.

They were able to wrangle up the gator and safely get it back into the wilderness.

Days before, another alligator was spotted in some Georgia homeowners’ driveway.

The Chatham County Police Department posted a video of two of their officers wrangling the gator.

