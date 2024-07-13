GA man to serve 27 years in prison for enticing, sexually abusing teenager

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia man will serve 27 years in federal prison for influencing and sexually abused a teenager.

Dewayne Howell, 50, of Valdosta will not only serve 27 years, time served will also be followed up by 12 years of supervised release and also ordered to pay $4,050 in restitution to his victim.

“Child predators who target the most vulnerable members of our society will face severe punishment in federal court,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I want to thank the local law enforcement teams in the Valdosta community for helping us hold this defendant accountable for his crime.”

Officials say Dewayne Howell and his brother, Laronce Howell, picked up his 13-year-old victim and her 16-year-old sister near their house in Oct. 2020. They went to a liquor store where Dewayne Howell bought the alcohol and drove to Valdosta where he rented a hotel room.

Dewayne Howell took his victim to the hotel room he rented where he sexually abused her, officials say.

He (Dewayne Howell) is also seen on surveillance video from the hotel showing he let Laronce Howell and the 13-year-old victim’s sister inside of the hotel room. Both men gave the children alcohol before taking them back home.

Howell was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of coercion and enticement of a minor on Feb. 6, 2024. He will also have to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

