GA deputies investigating armed robbery of convenience store

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GA deputies investigating armed robbery of convenience store (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Bibb County are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a masked man with a gun entered the Circle K store at 3889 Vineville Avenue and demanded money from the clerk.

Once he got the cash he ran away.

Deputies said he was wearing all dark clothing, a black shirt, and a white ski mask covering his face.

If you have information about this crime you are urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

