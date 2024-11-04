Former President Donald Trump makes final plea to voters in GA

MACON, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump arrived in Macon Sunday evening around 7:30 for his final campaign rally speech before election day.

This is his first visit to Macon this election, and seats in the Atrium Health Amphitheater are currently filled for it.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Courtney Francisco spoke to supporters there.

“I wanted to come out and because he is so close. I thought it would be my last best shot. So, yes, we came out here four hours before they opened,” said Lindsey Evans.

She voted early in Centerville.

Bryant Skipper said he is waiting until Tuesday, election day, to cast his vote.

“We always vote as a family,” said Skipper. “My daughter is in college. She will be back. We will all be voting together.”

Local lawmakers took the stage for hours to push the crowd to vote.

In a video message before his arrive, Trump told the crowd to swamp the polls Tuesday.

“These people want to cheat, and they do cheat, and, frankly, it’s the only thing they do well,” Trump said in the video.

Trump said in the video, if elected, he will enforce a paper ballot system with same-day voter I.D. requirements.

Trump lost Georgia in the 2020 election by 11,000 votes. His Fulton County mug shot made history last year after District Attorney Fani Willis accused him of trying to overturn the results.

This time, Trump supporters expect a tight race in their battleground state.

“I think it’s going to be tight, but I can’t believe that it’s even close, you know?” said Evans.

Macon is in Bibb County. Georgia Secretary of State data showed more than 59,000 registered voters did not vote early there.

The data shows 44.9 percent of registered voters did vote early there.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco is at the rally now and will have a wrap-up on WSB Tonight at 11.

