Fire destroys truck at crane company in north GA mountains

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in White County responded to a 911 call on Friday shortly after 2 pm.

A caller reported black smoke and flames coming from the side of Phoenix Crane Service on Highway 129 South in Cleveland, Georgia.

Firefighters with the White County Fire Department and Cleveland Fire Department responded, as well as White County EMS, and deputies from the White County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, firefighters found a large truck on fire on the side of the building.

The fire spread to the building next to it.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze and checked the nearby building to extinguish hotspots and prevent it from reigniting.

The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

