Elderly victims targeted in asphalt scheme stretching across south Georgia

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Two men remain behind bars after a multi-agency investigation uncovered what authorities say is an organized asphalt paving scam targeting residents, including elderly victims, across several Georgia counties.

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The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office says investigators from its Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division, along with the Fayette County, Pike County, and Coweta County Sheriff’s Offices and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed multiple search warrants early in the morning on March 20. The searches took place in Brooks, Williamson, and Haralson and led to several arrests and the seizure of evidence tied to the ongoing investigation.

According to investigators, the suspects were involved in what are commonly known as “asphalt scams,” where victims are misled into paying for substandard, incomplete, or in some cases nonexistent driveway work. Authorities say these types of schemes often target elderly and vulnerable residents.

Authorities arrested Johnny Ray Lee,25, of Williamson and Peewee Stumpie Lee,33, of Brooks.

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Deputies say evidence gathered in the case suggests the alleged scheme may extend beyond the counties involved, with similar transactions identified in other parts of Georgia and potentially in other states. Authorities say early evidence helped them coordinate with neighboring jurisdictions to make the arrests and prevent further victimization.

Since the arrests, additional victims have already been identified, and investigators believe more people may have been targeted. Officials say more charges are expected as the investigation continues, and additional suspects may also be involved.

According to investigators, the suspects often approached victims offering paving services, sometimes claiming to have leftover materials or limited-time deals. Victims reported being charged more than agreed upon, receiving poor-quality or incomplete work, or being pressured to pay for services they did not request. Authorities say the suspects sometimes used the names “Richard Wilson” and “Gary Wilson” and were seen driving red or yellow Hummer H2 vehicles.

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The sheriff’s office says tips from the community played a key role in the investigation.

“We are appreciative of the information that was received from our citizens in the beginning of these offenses taking place in our county,” said Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith. “This case is another example of that commitment, and we will continue to aggressively pursue individuals who seek to exploit the citizens of this community. I want to thank each agency that assisted us in the case.”

Both men are charged with three counts of exploitation of elderly persons, four counts of felony theft by deception, and three counts of violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Officials say both suspects are currently being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond.

The MCSO is urging anyone who may have been approached by these individuals or experienced similar issues to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Residents are also encouraged to take precautions when hiring contractors, including getting written agreements, verifying licenses and insurance, and being cautious of unsolicited door-to-door offers or deals that seem too good to be true.

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