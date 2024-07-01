Deputies looking for missing woman last seen Friday in central GA

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Haley Marie Newell was last seen at the Flying J at 1125 Bucksnort Road in Jackson, Georgia on Friday, June 28 at about 11 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a dress where the bottom portion is multi-colored.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She was driving a white Dodge B3500 van similar to the one pictured with Georgia tag RRA1202.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or Investigator Jacob Justice at 478-994-7043, extension 235.

TRENDING STORIES:





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group