Little Caesars employee in GA shot, killed manager as he was closing store

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Lithonia man will spend years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murdering his manager.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Daquan Harris, of Lithonia, entered a guilty plea in Lee County Superior Court for the May 3, 2024, murder of his manager, Joseph “Joey” Dorminey, 50, of Leesburg.

According to court documents, Harris shot Dorminey to death at the Little Caesars on U.S. 19 North in Leesburg, as he was closing the store and placing money in the safe.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials identified Dorminey as the store manager.

A judge sentenced Harris to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office extends our continued thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and coworkers of Mr. Dorminey as justice has now been served in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group