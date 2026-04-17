Man killed his wife’s ex coming to meet his son, now he’s going to prison

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man convicted of killing his wife’s ex-fiancé when he came to visit his son will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Nicholas Mimms, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and an additional five years for the murder of Eduardo Figueroa, 31.

Figueroa had recently gotten parental rights to the son he shared with his former fiancée, who had since married Mimms.

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Mimms was supposed to supervise Figueroa’s first court-approved parenting time in August 2021.

Figueroa came to the house with gifts: snacks, toys, diapers and a stuffed animal. When he arrived, Mimms was waiting outside armed and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Gifts that Eduardo Figueroa brought to meet his son (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

“These were two men with very different plans about how this day should go,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan S. Hertel. “Eduardo Figueroa arrived with love, excitement, and gifts for the son he was going to meet for the very first time.”

Evidence showed that when Mimms told Figueroa that his son wasn’t there, he tried to leave, but when Mimms called him back to talk. That’s when he was shot four times.

Mimms claimed that Figueroa was dangerous and had threatened him.

“The heartbreak this family has endured is unimaginable. On a day that should have been filled with smiles and laughter, a young father was senselessly gunned down,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “This sentence ensures the defendant is held accountable for taking a father from his child and forever altering the lives of those left behind.”

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