Big changes and upgrades coming to Peach Pass website and mobile app

ATLANTA — Peach Pass is getting some upgrades very soon.

Beginning on Dec. 17, Peach Pass customers can expect upgrades to the Peach Pass website and mobile app, according to officials from the State Road and Tollway Authority.

That will make it easier to manage accounts, access information, and find quicker answers to frequently asked questions, officials said.

During the five days before the system launch, access to information about your Peach Pass account will not be available.

Peach Pass asks customers to make sure their payment method is up to date by Dec. 11.

Both the website and mobile app will not be accessible between the close of business on Dec. 12 through the close of business on Dec. 16.

During that time customer service agents will not be able to access any account information either while all accounts and transponders are migrated to the new system.

During that same time period, SRTA’s customers will not be able to access the website or mobile app, and Peach Pass Plus parking at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will be suspended.

Customers will still be able to access the airport’s West Deck, but will need to pay through other methods directly to the airport.

During the migration to the new system, toll transaction processing may be delayed for an additional one or two weeks and toll violation notice processing will be delayed.

The new Peach Pass Go! mobile app will be used for account services only and will no longer offer the non-toll-mode declaration option for carpoolers in the I-85 express lanes.

The new Peach Pass Verify app, which is currently available, will become the only way for Peach Pass carpools to register for toll-free trips.

On or after Dec. 17, users of the Peach Pass Go! 2.0 mobile app should delete it from their phones and download the new version from their app store.

