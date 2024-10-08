8-year-old GA boy accidentally shoots himself in the leg

ROBERTA, Ga. — A Georgia boy is hospitalized after police said he accidentally shot himself in the leg.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Sunday, at 5:19 p.m., Roberta police were called to a home on Leamon Gibson Road.
When they arrived, they found an 8-year-old boy who had accidentally shot himself in the lower left leg, with a handgun.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LOST AND FOUND: GA deputies find drugs during storm cleanup, offer to let owner come get them
- Metro Atlanta man accused of renting Home Depot equipment, then selling it
- HURRICANE MILTON UPDATES: Hurricane hunters say storm’s intensity has ‘rebounded’
He was taken to the children’s hospital in Macon.
The Roberta Police Department and Crawford County Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) are investigating the case.
Neither the child’s identity nor his current condition was released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group