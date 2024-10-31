5 arrested; drugs, cash, guns seized in large bust in LaGrange

Five people are facing multiple drug charges after a large drug bust in LaGrange.

On Oct. 22, teams of tactical units from the GBI, LaGrange police, and Troup County Sheriff’s Office executed 7 search warrants to homes in Troup County.

During their investigation, several people were identified and fentanyl, marijuana, and methamphetamine were some of the many drugs found to be trafficked.

The investigation took four months and involved extensive intelligence gathering and undercover work.

Rashad Pickett at 811 North Greenwood Street is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule 2 substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At the time of his arrest, Pickett was out on bond for multiple cocaine sales arrests stemming back to 2019.

Johnnie Sanders at 242 N. Kight Street is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Jessica Gates at 22 Barnard Avenue is charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Gary Bernard Newman at 110 Park Place and 116 Cameron Pointe Drive is charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.

James Edward Thompson III at 100 Fenwick Manor Drive is charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule 2 substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During the operation, law enforcement seized over 15 pounds of marijuana, between 4,000 and 5,000 fentanyl pills, over 30 grams of MDMA pills, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of powder cocaine, fentanyl powder, fentanyl strips, Oxycodone pills, 6 guns, and over $50,000 in cash.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

