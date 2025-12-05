$4K worth of Pokémon cards stolen from Georgia game store, owner says

CALHOUN, Ga. — A store owner is left stunned after thousands of dollars’ worth of Pokémon cards were stolen from a Georgia game store.

It happened early Friday morning at the 1up Games store location in Calhoun.

Surveillance video shared by the owner shows a suspect running in and appearing to grab multiple items from the shelves.

The owner says the following items were stolen:

Lost Origins booster box

Astral Radiance booster box

Pokémon Center Mega Evolutions Etb

Pokemon center Paradox rift Etb

Tons of singles with green stickers

"Never thought something like this would happen to us here in Calhoun," the owner stated on Facebook.

The owner says thankfully, the entire store wasn’t affected.

A spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News $4,000 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen, and the thief caused about $1,000 to $2,000 in damage. The store will remain open.

Just last week, our sister station, Boston 25, reported that a masked thief stole $40,000 worth of Pokémon cards and other collectible cards from a Mashpee game store hours before opening for its Black Friday sale, owner Robert Drexler said.

Anyone with information about the Calhoun store theft is urged to call 911 or reach out to the store directly at 706-263-1140.

