Mother, child hit by SUV moments before Georgia city’s Christmas Tree lighting

JESUP, Ga. — A mother and her child were hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle, according to Georgia city officials.

It happened on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. as the mother and child were using the crosswalk on Cherry Street in Jesup, Ga.

Firefighters, police, and EMS responded immediately to the scene, and both the mother and child were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Their ages and identities were not released.

According to officials, the incident occurred just before the Jesup’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

City officials said the driver of a red Chevrolet Trax is suspected of driving under the influence. The driver’s identity was not released.

“The City’s thoughts are with the family, and we extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders whose swift actions ensured timely care,” a spokesperson stated.

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation. Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more details.

