3 men facing multiple drug charges after meth, heroin, fentanyl bust in Central GA

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three men are facing various drug charges after being arrested in Monroe County.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, deputies went to a home on Sunset Circle after receiving multiple complaints.

Deputies searched the home and seized methamphetamine, heroin, suspected fentanyl-laced pills, as well as scales and glass smoking pipes.

Joseph Arrington, James Costlow, and Terry Orr were arrested.

Arrington and Costlow were charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug-related objects.

Orr was charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.

They are all being held at the Monroe County Jail without bond.

