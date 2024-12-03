22-year-old man arrested for murdering GA woman

MONROE, Ga. — A Georgia man has been charged in the death of a woman.

On Nov. 30, City of Monroe police officers responded to 144 4th Street in Monroe at about 5:07 am to a report of a person shot.

Officers found Allison Kaspor, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Rowe, 22, of Monroe was taken into custody and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Joshua Lewis at 470-549-8989, 770-266-5186, or jlewis@monroega.gov.

